Compound Dai Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.38 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $556.07 million and $6.38 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.
About Compound Dai
CDAI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.
Buying and Selling Compound Dai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars.
