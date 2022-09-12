Conceal Hits One Day Volume of $7,790.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $7,790.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001505 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,109,616 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

