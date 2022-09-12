Connacht Asset Management LP Buys 3,116 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.6% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
