Connacht Asset Management LP Has $912,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Connacht Asset Management LP reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

