Connect Biopharma (CNTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect Connect Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Connect Biopharma Stock Performance
CNTB opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
