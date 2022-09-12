Connect Biopharma (CNTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect Connect Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

CNTB opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

About Connect Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

