Connectome Market Cap Hits $185,866.76 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $185,866.76 and $398,246.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome’s launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

