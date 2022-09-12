ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.4 %

COP opened at $111.97 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

