Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stake Decreased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,231 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.12% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTA. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTA opened at $9.90 on Monday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

