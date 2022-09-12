Constellation Price Hits $0.0792 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $100.28 million and approximately $527,119.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.