ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $421,431.45 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $421,431.45 and $129,214.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00094248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00068932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.