Contrasting China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and A2Z Smart Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get China Energy Recovery alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 32.27 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -6.02

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Energy Recovery and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Energy Recovery and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 475.08%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

About China Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.