Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $361.09 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00023856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,506,520 coins and its circulating supply is 67,587,715 coins. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

