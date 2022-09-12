CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 2,193.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,238 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.26% of CONX worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in CONX by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $7,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CONX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 522,149 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONX by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in CONX by 2,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 338,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of CONX opened at $9.98 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

