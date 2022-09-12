Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00471452 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063725 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

