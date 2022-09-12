Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,098,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.48% of Copart worth $739,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday.

CPRT stock opened at $116.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

