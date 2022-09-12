Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.46 million and $62,698.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
