Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $2,103,773. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Core & Main by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

