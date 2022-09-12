Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 7.39.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Core Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 9.2 %

About Core Scientific

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.43. Core Scientific has a one year low of 1.40 and a one year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

