CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells $72,075.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CoreCivic Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:CXW opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
