CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells $72,075.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

CoreCivic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.