CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

