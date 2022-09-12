CorionX (CORX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54,707.00

CorionX (CORX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, CorionX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $53,060.15 and $54,707.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00473865 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005280 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

