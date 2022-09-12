Cormark Raises Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.96 million and a PE ratio of 121.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.98.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. Analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.