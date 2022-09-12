Cormark Raises Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.96 million and a PE ratio of 121.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.98.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. Analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

About Polaris Renewable Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

