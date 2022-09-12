Cornichon Price Up 0.9% This Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $681,007.51 and $84.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,914,914 coins and its circulating supply is 14,673,066 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cornichon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

