Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,127,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

