Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,382 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.8% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Corteva worth $87,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,181,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $6,347,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Corteva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.