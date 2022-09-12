Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $15.34

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $15.34 or 0.00070861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.39 billion and approximately $475.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032505 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

