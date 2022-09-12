Cosmos Market Cap Tops $4.45 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $15.53 or 0.00069897 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and approximately $576.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00094895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007564 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

