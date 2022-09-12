CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

