Counterparty Market Capitalization Tops $9.39 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $67,501.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00016148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00166721 BTC.
Counterparty Coin Profile
Counterparty uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
