Counterparty Market Capitalization Tops $9.39 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $67,501.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00016148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00166721 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Counterparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional cryptocurrency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer.Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform.In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation, you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality.What is Proof of Burn (PoB)?Proof of burn (POB) is an alternative consensus algorithm that tries to address the high energy consumption issue of a POW system.POB is often called a POW system without energy waste. It operates on the principle of allowing miners to “burn” virtual currency tokens. They are then granted the right to write blocks in proportion to the coins burnt.Balances in Counterparty’s native currency, ‘XCP’, will be initialised by ‘burning’ bitcoins in miners’ fees during a particular period of time using a burn message type. The number of XCP earned per bitcoin is calculated thus:XCP_EARNED = BTC_BURNED * (1000 * (1 + .5 * ((END_BLOCK – CURRENT_BLOCK) / (END_BLOCK – START_BLOCK)) ))END_BLOCK is the block after which the burn period is over (block #283810) and START_BLOCK is the block with which the burn period begins (block #278310). The earlier the burn, the better the price, which may be between 1000 and 1500 XCP/BTC.Burn messages have precisely the string ‘ProofOfBurn’ stored in the OP_RETURN output.new data‐less burnburn period is over”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

