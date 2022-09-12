Covalent (CQT) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $18.49 million and $542,323.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

About Covalent

CQT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.