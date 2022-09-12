Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

Covesting (COV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $143,987.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Covesting (COV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

