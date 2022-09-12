CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $112,397.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.”

