Craig Hallum Trims eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price to $14.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
eGain Price Performance
EGAN opened at $7.57 on Friday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
