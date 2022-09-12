Craig Hallum Trims eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price to $14.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

EGAN opened at $7.57 on Friday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

