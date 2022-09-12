Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £80,019.90 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($36.21), for a total transaction of £80,019.90 ($96,689.10).

Cranswick Stock Up 1.7 %

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,056 ($36.93) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,236.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,567.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 2,824 ($34.12) and a one year high of GBX 4,012 ($48.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

