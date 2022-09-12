Cream Finance Price Reaches $19.15 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.15 or 0.00085510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

