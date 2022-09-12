CREDIT Price Up 20.5% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $231,027.41 and approximately $5,159.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

