Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.34 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $72.34 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

