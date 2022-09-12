Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $113,383.17 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $113,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

