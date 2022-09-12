Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 8,115 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $12.64 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

