Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

