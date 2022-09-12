Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

