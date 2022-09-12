Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

