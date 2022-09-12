Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $493.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.98 and a 200-day moving average of $485.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

