Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

