Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $450.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

