Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 410 ($4.95). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.90. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £587.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1,144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

