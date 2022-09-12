Critical Analysis: Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) vs. Its Peers

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 707 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.37 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 29.31

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 589 905 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.39%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition competitors beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

