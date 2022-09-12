Critical Contrast: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 897 1127 27 2.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 202.67 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 34.08

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.23% 2.66%

Summary

Ryan Specialty rivals beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

