Critical Review: Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 622.54%. Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.68) -2.06 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.82 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -32.70% -30.99% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.