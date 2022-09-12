Critical Review: Exscientia (EXAI) and Its Peers

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Exscientia to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exscientia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 674 3563 10294 152 2.68

Earnings and Valuation

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 80.64%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Exscientia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -5.34 Exscientia Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 4.16

Exscientia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exscientia rivals beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

